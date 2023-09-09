Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $550.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.86. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

