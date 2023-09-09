Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 895 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $180.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $265.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

