Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,153 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.