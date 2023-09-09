Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $999,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $154.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average of $158.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

