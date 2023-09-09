Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

