Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $122.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

