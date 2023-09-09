Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $250.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.94 and its 200 day moving average is $209.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of -522.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,477 shares of company stock valued at $27,924,696. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.