Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys 345 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.45 and its 200 day moving average is $331.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

