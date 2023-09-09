Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 3,823 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,298,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

