MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 12th (NASDAQ:MIRA)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 12th. MIRA Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,275,000 shares in its public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $8,925,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $6.10 on Friday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Insider Transactions at MIRA Pharmaceuticals

In other MIRA Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder George Cappy acquired 119,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $833,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,859,318 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,226. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

