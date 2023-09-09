Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

