Meritage Group LP Takes Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,733,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,343,000. Endeavor Group makes up about 2.7% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,491.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,540 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,551. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.7 %

EDR stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

