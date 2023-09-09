Meritage Group LP Takes $260,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.14 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

