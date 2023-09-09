Meritage Group LP Sells 244 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Meritage Group LP decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $226.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.69. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.