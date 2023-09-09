Meritage Group LP Sells 1,288 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Meritage Group LP trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

