Meritage Group LP Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meritage Group LP trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

