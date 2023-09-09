Meritage Group LP Invests $280,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Allstate comprises 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

