Meritage Group LP Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Meritage Group LP lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Ameren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $96.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

