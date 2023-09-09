Meritage Group LP Grows Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,049,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Freshworks makes up about 1.4% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $46,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,434 shares of company stock worth $8,913,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

