Meritage Group LP Acquires Shares of 1,307,132 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,307,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $124,962,000. General Electric accounts for approximately 3.8% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

