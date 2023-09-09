Meritage Group LP Acquires 5,262 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 10.7% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $353,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $422.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $452.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

