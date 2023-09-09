Meritage Group LP Acquires 26 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $392.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.99. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,436 shares of company stock worth $2,946,986. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

