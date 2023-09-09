MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 1,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 905,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 827,825 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $7,084,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.50 on Monday. MeridianLink has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 0.84.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

