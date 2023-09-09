Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Releases Earnings Results

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $1.41 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 278,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

