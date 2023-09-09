Menard Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Menard Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,379,000 after purchasing an additional 959,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.