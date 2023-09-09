Menard Financial Group LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.