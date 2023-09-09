Menard Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

