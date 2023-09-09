Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 60,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 845.6% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 3.7% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.49. The company has a market capitalization of $390.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

