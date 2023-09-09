Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $414.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,431 shares of company stock worth $163,412,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

