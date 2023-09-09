Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $414.68 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.49.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.