Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

