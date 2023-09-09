Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $1.84 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lufax by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

LU opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

