LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $245.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $242.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

