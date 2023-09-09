Loop Capital Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $165.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.