Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $26.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $26.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $27.07. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $423.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.74 and its 200 day moving average is $462.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

