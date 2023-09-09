Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of LGND opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $97.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

