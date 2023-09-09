Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on LB. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$36.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

