Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) PT Raised to $10.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

LTRX opened at $5.13 on Friday. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantronix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

