Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Kopin Price Performance

Kopin stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.43.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kopin by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

