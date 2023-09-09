Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Financial Review

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Kodiak Gas Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.21 billion 4.21 $250.72 million $1.64 21.34 Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kinetik and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 8.88% -13.23% 1.75% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinetik and Kodiak Gas Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 7 3 0 2.30 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Kinetik presently has a consensus price target of $39.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.57%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Kinetik.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats Kinetik on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc. provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal. The Pipeline Transportation segment focuses on the equity investment interests in four Permian Basin pipelines that access various points along the Texas Gulf Coast, Brandywine NGL Pipeline, and the Delaware Link Pipeline that is under development. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

