Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

KGC stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

