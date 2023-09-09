Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

