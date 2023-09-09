Kim Mary McFarland Acquires 50,000 Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($106,087.40).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 50,000 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($104,192.98).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Kim Mary McFarland acquired 2,340 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £3,861 ($4,876.23).

On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland acquired 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £61,222.84 ($77,321.09).

LON N91 opened at GBX 165 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.67, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155.10 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.82). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ninety One Group in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

