KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.13.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $124.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $129.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Celanese by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

