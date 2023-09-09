Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of 450.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kelly Services by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

