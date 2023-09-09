JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

