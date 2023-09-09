Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$7.15 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Journey Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Journey Energy stock opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$344.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.47. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.22 and a 52-week high of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.69.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$53.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.60 million. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 51.85% and a net margin of 59.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Journey Energy will post 0.4248175 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

