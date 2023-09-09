Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.
