Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

Johnson Service Group Cuts Dividend

LON JSG opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £564.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.20. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141 ($1.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Johnson Service Group

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.