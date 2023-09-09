Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.7% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %
JNJ stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.