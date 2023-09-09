Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.7% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

