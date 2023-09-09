Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

